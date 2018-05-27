SWCD holding weed seminar

Having problems with troublesome, noxious or invasive species of weeds? Know how to identify and manage them? Timing is crucial in controlling them.

The Williams Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will present “Troublesome Weeds – Know Your Enemy,” a workshop being held Monday, May 21, 6:30 p.m., in the Williams SWCD meeting room at 1120 West High St. in Bryan.

Presenters will include: Dean Houchen, Williams County Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) soil conservationist, speaking about identifying and managing troublesome and noxious weed species such as marestail, Canada thistle, teasel, and palmer amaranth; Jake McClain, Pheasants Forever Farm Bill Wildlife biologist, covering native grasses and native wildflower establishment and management; Mark Witt, Ohio Division of Wildlife Private Lands biologist, discussing management concerns of troublesome weeds in a wetland or wet areas; John Schoenhals, OSU Extension Williams County, Ag and Natural Resources educator/Extension director, on which herbicides to use, how to use them to help control these nuisance weeds, and sharing the latest updates from Ohio State University.

The workshop is beneficial for people with land in the Conservation Reserve Program. For information or to pre-register, call 419-636-9395, ext. 3.