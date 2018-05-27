Western Union settlement deadline May 31

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has reminded scam victims of the May 31 deadline to seek compensation from a $586 million Western Union settlement fund.

Consumers may be eligible to receive compensation if they were the victim of fraud and sent a money transfer through Western Union between Jan. 1, 2004, and Jan. 19, 2017.

“This is an opportunity for Ohio scam victims to recover money, and we want to encourage victims to take advantage of it,” DeWine said.

The $586 million fund, held by the U.S. Department of Justice’s victim asset recovery program, is related to a multistate settlement DeWine announced in January 2017.

A settlement administrator previously sent claim forms to over 500,000 consumers. Ohio consumers may have received a claim form if they sent a fraud-induced wire transfer using Western Union and reported it to Western Union or to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Consumers who haven’t received a claim form but believe they may have a valid claim should visit www.WesternUnionRemission.com or call 844-319-2124 for more information. Completed claim forms must be submitted online or mailed back to the settlement administrator by the May 31 deadline.