Wauseon student awarded scholarship by Masons

The 32° Masons headquartered at Lexington, Mass. have announced the award of an Abbott Scholarship to Kyle T. Vernot of Wauseon. The announcement was made by Michael E. Shobe, executive secretary.

“Abbott Scholarships are awarded to qualifying students in recognition of scholastic and all-around achievements,” said Shobe.

Vernot will be attending the University of Dayton. Kyle is the son of Thomas and Sheila Vernot.

The scholarships are given to children of 32° Masonic families, to young people who have been active in Masonic-related organizations such as DeMolay, Rainbow and Job’s Daughters.