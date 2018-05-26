Nurses pinned in NSCC ceremony

Thirty-nine students recently participated in a special pinning ceremony for Northwest State Community College’s registered nursing (RN) associate degree program.

They are in the process of completing the registered nursing associate degree program. Once program completion is met, graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam and enter directly into the workforce, or they may transfer their credits into a bachelor’s degree program.

As part of the ceremony, the college recognized 12 students who were inducted into the Alpha Delta Chapter of the Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society. In order to qualify, students must maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average, with at least a B in all nursing classes.

Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society aims to recognize the academic excellence of associate degree nursing students and encourage students to pursue advanced nursing degrees.

The following Fulton County graduates were recognized during the ceremony: Taylor Baumgartner of Wauseon, Rebecca Eddins of Wauseon, Lacey Elzinga* of Archbold, Sean Griewahn of Delta, Sabrina Haas of Wauseon, Amanda Knierim of Fayette, Kimberly Kruse of Archbold, Jessica Scheffler* of Wauseon, Tyler Wilson of Wauseon, Makilah Witt* of Swanton, and Jamie Wyse* of Wauseon.

Names with an asterisk indicate students who were also inducted in to the Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society.

Twelve Fulton County NSCC students named below were pinned during a registered nurse associated degree ceremony. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Fulton-Co-NSCC-nursing.jpg Twelve Fulton County NSCC students named below were pinned during a registered nurse associated degree ceremony.