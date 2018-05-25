Pettisville 4-H announces projects

The Pettisville Ever-Ready 4-H Club held its fifth meeting on May 15.

Secretary Briley Rupp reported that all members should have their 4-H books. Those without a book should see their advisor.

She also reported that members who decide to drop a 4-H project you must do so before June 1. The member’s advisor and the OSU Extension Office should be notified.

Mandatory Tag- In Day for all market projects is Saturday, June 2, at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

The Chicken BBQ will be held June 16; tickets and money are due by June 5. The barbecue and Pettisville Friendship Days, scheduled June 22-23, are other options for community service.

The next 4-H meeting will be held June 5, 7:30 p.m.

Submitted by Briley Rupp, Secretary