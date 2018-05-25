Grand jury indicts 15 people

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Mark J. Murar, 50, of Lyons was indicted on one count of illegal manufacture of drugs. On or about Feb. 14, 2018, he allegedly manufactured hashish.

Robert B. Ringler II, 48, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of possession of heroin. On or about Feb. 24, 2018, he allegedly possessed heroin.

Derek R. Apger, 28, of Fayette was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, one count of burglary, one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, one count of aggravated menacing, one count of assault, and one count of criminal damaging. On or about April 29, 2018, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure when a person was present, with purpose to commit a criminal offense and allegedly inflicted, attempted or threatened to inflict physical harm on that person. He also allegedly caused substantial risk of physical harm to another’s property.

Simon D. Roth, 18, of Archbold was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence. On or about April 30, 2018, he allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation.

Olivia G. Ladd, 18, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of burglary and one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present. On or about May 3, 2018, she allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with purpose to commit a criminal offense.

Kyliah M. Wallace, 21, of Wauseon, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine. On or about Feb. 11, 2018, she allegedly possessed cocaine.

David A. Lantz, 38, of Oakwood, Ohio, was indicted on 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and 11 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. On or about March 18, 2017, to April 14, 2017, he allegedly knowingly purchased or possessed obscene material that showed a minor participating in sexual activity.

Lawrence R. Marowelli, 31, of Pioneer, Ohio, was indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of aggravated menacing. On or about May 13, 2018, he allegedly knowingly had a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. He also allegedly knowing caused two people to believe that he would cause serious physical harm to them.

Andrew J. Peters, 26, of Stryker was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one count of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer. On or about May 12, 2018, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He also allegedly failed to stop his motor vehicle after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer, after causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property.

Augustine A. Chapa, 30, of Wauseon, was indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, one count of aggravated burglary, and one count of having weapons while under disability. On or about April 7, 2018, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with a deadly weapon when a person was present or likely to be present. He also allegedly possessed a firearm when he was not relieved from disability and while under indictment for a felony offense of violence.

Richard A. Goble, 30, of Defiance was indicted on one count of theft and one count of misuse of credit cards. On or about Oct. 13, 2017, to Oct. 16, 2017, he allegedly stole a credit card and allegedly used it to purchase property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500.

Amber L. Clark, 33, of Napoleon was indicted on one count of theft and one count of misuse of credit cards. On or about Oct. 13, 2017, to Oct. 16, 2017, she allegedly stole a credit card and allegedly used it to purchase property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500.

Courtney N. Taylor, 22, of Van Wert, Ohio, was indicted on one count of identity fraud and one count of theft. On or about Jan. 12-13, 2017, she allegedly used the personal identifying information of another with intent to hold herself to be the other person. She also allegedly stole property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500.

Matthew J. Welch, 45, of Archbold was indicted on one count of grand theft. On or about June 1, 2015, to Jan. 5, 2018, he allegedly stole property valued at more than $7,500 but less than $150,000.

Nicholas D. Hasty, 26, of Swanton was indicted on one count of domestic violence. On or about April 13, 2018, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Fulton-County-Courthouse.jpg