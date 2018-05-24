Help sought identifying driver in crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is requesting assistance in identifying a subject involved in an injury crash that occurred on May 23 at approximately 3:34 p.m. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 4-1 and County Road C in Swancreek Township.

The unidentified male was driving a green, 200YS, Yard Sport, a utility vehicle. The driver is believed to be a middle aged white male with gray hair. The driver was wearing blue jeans with suspenders.

If you have any information of a possible driver please contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol Bowling Green Dispatcher Center at 419-352-2481.