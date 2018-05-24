Winameg plans Memorial Day service

A Memorial Day Service is planned at the Aetna (Winameg) Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m.

The service is presented by Pike X-L 4-H members. The speaker is Sydney Schauwecker.

The cemetery is located on County Road 10-2 between County Road L and County Road M.

Also, the Pike X-L 4-H club will continue a tradition began with the Fulton County Opportunity School. The gravesites of veterans at Winameg Cemetery will be honored for their service with a luminary. The luminaries will be placed on Thursday and remain in place through Monday, May 28th.

Thanks to the cooperation of the Pike Township trustees, this community service activity has become a special way to honor veterans and a fallen officer interred in the Winameg Cemetery. The work of Carol Crisman helping to put in batteries was also noted.

Area residents are encouraged to take an evening drive between County Roads L and M on 10-2 to see this special honor.

Lyons

The annual Memorial Day parade in Lyons will be Monday at 1 p.m. followed by a service at the Lyons Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

Line Up for parade participants begins at 12:30 p.m. in the State Bank parking lot.

