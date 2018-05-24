Memorial Day gas prices highest since 2014

TOLEDO – Gas prices jumped an average of 12 cents over the past 14 days, and six-cents since last Monday, landing the national average at $2.93 – the highest price point going into the Memorial Day weekend since 2014.

In 2014, Memorial Day weekend gas prices averaged $3.65 per gallon. That dropped to $2.74 in 2015 and was $2.32 in 2016 and $2.37 in 2017.

“AAA forecasts nearly 37 million travelers will hit the road for the holiday weekend. Compared to an average of the last three Memorial Day weekends, pump prices are nearly 50 cents more expensive and climbing,” said AAA Public Affairs Manager, Cindy Antrican. “Trends are indicating that this summer is likely to bring the national average to at least $3 per gallon.”

Locally, the current average for regular gas in Ohio is $2.87, six cents higher on the week and 51-cents higher than this time last year. In Ohio, the average on Memorial Day weekend in 2014 was $3.82. Last year it was $2.30.

It is estimated that filling up will cost families at least an additional $200 this summer.

According to a AAA survey, 40 percent of motorists say they will start make changes in their driving habits or lifestyle when the price of gas hits $3 per gallon.

AAA offers a few ways to conserve fuel:

– Slow down. The faster you drive the more fuel you use. Every 5 mph over 50 mph is like paying an additional $0.18 per gallon, according to the Department of Energy.

– Share work or school rides by carpooling or consider public transportation.

– Do not use your trunk for storage. The heavier your car, the more fuel it uses.

– Combine errands. If possible, park in a central spot and walk from place to place.

– Keep up-to-date on vehicle maintenance.