Archbold super takes job at Wapakoneta

Archbold Area Schools will start a search for a new superintendent after Aaron Rex took the same position at Wapakonenta City Schools.

Wapakoneta Board of Education members offered the position to Rex and he was officially approved by the board at their meeting on Tuesday. Wapakoneta is located approximately 15 miles south of Lima.

He is very familiar with the district.

“I started my career in Wapakoneta and spent my first 15 years there as a teacher, coach and administrator,” said Rex. “I have family in the area and consider this returning home to my dream job!”

He replaces Keith Horner, who has accepted the superintendent’s job at Apollo Career Center. His first day at Wapakoneta will be Aug. 1.

Rex became superintendent at Archbold in early 2013. He will look back fondly on his time in western Fulton County.

“I have been privileged to serve as the Superintendent at Archbold Area Schools. It is an excellent district with an outstanding staff that truly cares about kids,” he said. “I want to thank the school board for giving me the opportunity and I have loved working here. I will miss the people that I have been able to work with, the kids who I have been able to interact with, and the community that has been so supportive of the district.”

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

