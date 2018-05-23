FCCC offering summer classes

Summer school classes for students in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, and Williams counties are again being offered by Four County Career Center in Archbold.

There is one student start date – June 11, with no enrollees outside of this date. Once a student begins they do not stop until they are completed with all their course work. Class times are Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Enrollment forms will be accepted until June 6.

Summer school is open to current high school students, non-graduates or June 2018 graduates under the age of 21. Upon successful completion of the first half credit, the student may begin another half credit. No new classes may be started after June 28.

Transportation is the responsibility of the student. Some member schools provide bus transportation to Four County Summer School.

There will be a student service charge of $60 per class which must accompany the application form.

Classes offered are English, Social Studies, Mathematics, and Science.

To enroll or for more information, students or parents should contact their local high school guidance office.