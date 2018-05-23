NSCC, union adopt agreement

After meeting in special session, the Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees unanimously approved a motion to adopt the tentative support personnel bargaining agreement reached between the college and the NSCC Education Association support staff bargaining unit.

The agreement will take effect beginning July 1 for a period of three years. Some of the tentative agreement details for support personnel include:

• A gradual pay increase by 2.5 percent each year – based on market value – including a “plus 2 percent” boost in years two and three.

• Employees select a medical plan of their choice which will mirror graded employee medical plans.

• The inclusion of some miscellaneous position/job changes in the agreement, including: implementation of individual job descriptions for positions; elimination of shift premiums; changing “secretary” titles to “administrative assistant”; and a change in unpaid leave of absence allowances.

“The negotiating teams for both parties did a tremendous job putting their needs in perspective, and coming to a fair compromise,” NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson said. “The process was smooth, effective, and allows us to all continue forward so we can best serve northwest Ohio – one student, one family, and one community at a time.”