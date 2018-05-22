Making a difference

Led by Skills USA, Four County Career Center students united in a school-wide effort and raised over $300 for the non-profit outreach “Together We Can Make A Difference.” The organization assists people of all ages in northwest Ohio with basic needs and resources that are not available with any government assistance programs. Shown presenting the check are Skills USA Leadership team members, from left, Carol Castello, board president; Edith Avalos of Hicksville; Juan Carlos Alvarez of Wauseon; Haylee Wyckhouse of Liberty Center; Haylie Sheets of Liberty Center; Adrian Ortiz of Defiance; Nicole Berger of Evergreen; and Kelli Burkhardt, executive director. Skills USA advisor Steve Steingass coordinated the event.

