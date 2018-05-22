Cramers celebrate 35th

Jeff and Cindy Cramer of Liberty Center announce their 35th wedding anniversary.

Jeff Cramer and Cindy Scott exchanged vows on May 21, 1983, before Pastor Randy Nafziger.

Both are retired. Jeff was an engineer, Cindy was a general manager/business accountant.

They are the parents of Ben (Hannah) Cramer of Maumee, Jordan Cramer of Bowling Green, and Elizath and Julia, both deceased. They also have three grandchildren.

The Cramers will celebrate with a family trip to Alaska.