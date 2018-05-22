Ingenuity rules at global challenge

Captain Crunch and the Cereal Killers are headed to Knoxville, Tenn., with their pals from DIncredible Droppers and Just Droppin’ In! to prove one thing: Their engineering skills, along with their imaginations, can’t be crushed.

Joining them will be a fourth group of whiz kids, Dead fIsh don’t swim!, which will show its technical wizardry in besting a maze with a vehicle its members created.

It’s all in the name of creative problem solving, as the Pike-Delta-York students behind the team names travel to the Global Finals of Destination Imagination (DI) at the University of Tennessee from May 23-26. Each year, the international non-profit organization offers school kids a creative problem solving competition with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) based challenges to tax their imaginations and ingenuity.

The 22 students participating from P-D-Y’s elementary, middle, and high schools leave Tuesday to converge with approximately 1,400 teams from across the U.S., seven Canadian provinces, and a total of 17 countries, including, Mexico, Great Britain, and Brazil. Each DI Global Finals team will accept one of several available challenges to conquer, challenges competitors from the U.S. have prepared for the entire school year through regional level, then affiliate – or state level – competitions.

The four P-D-Y teams earned their places at the Global Finals with a first place win by a high school team, second and third place finishes by two middle school teams, respectively, and a second place finish by an elementary school team. Those honors came at the affiliated level after the teams first won at a regional level.

The school district had 12 teams competing this school year at the regional level, with six advancing to state finals. Four teams, Captain Crunch and the Cereal Killers, DIncredible Droppers, Just Droppin’ In!, and Dead fIsh don’t swim! made the cut to Global Finals.

In Knoxville, each DI team will choose from either a technical, engineering, fine arts, improvisational, scientific or “Project Outreach” community service challenge. About 80 teams compete in each challenge. To exercise their creativity, each team is expected to give a presentation while completing their challenge. That means creating a story around the event and using costumes, props, and scenery created entirely by the students.

DI is used in the P-D-Y school district primarily as a tool for its gifted students, although others have joined, said Jane Foor, gifted and talented specialist for grades 5-8. “The whole thing is designed to (spur) creativity, problem solving, and teamwork, and make future leaders out of students,” she said.

All P-D-Y teams but Dead fIsh don’t swim! will compete in the engineering challenge: devise a seven- to nine-inch tall structure from balsa wood, glue, cork, and rubber bands that can withstand five- and 10-pound weights dropped from 36 inches above. The structures constructed can weigh no more than 100 grams – the equivalent of about 100 paper clips.

The students may choose which weight will be dropped on their creations, but to make the challenge more enticing the structures must be open in the center.

“Their challenge is based on weight-held ratio – the amount of weight in pounds divided by grams,” Foor explained. “The more weight you have on it, and the lighter the structure, the better weight-held ratio you earn.”

For that reason, P-D-Y’s high school team builds structures only 25 grams in weight. The elementary school team follows with 20 grams, and the middle school team works somewhere in-between.

Since October, the teams have constructed 40-50 structures for practice, “just trying out different engineering techniques,” Foor said. Following the regional competition Feb. 24, during which weights were dropped from 12 inches, and the affiliate competition March 24, where weights were dropped from 24 inches, they gained a better understanding of what worked.

In the affiliate competition, the Captain Crunch team placed first when its vehicle held 320 pounds, the DIncredible Droppers placed second by holding 420 pounds, and Just Droppin’ In! placed second by holding 720 pounds.

Dead fIsh don’t swim!, the other P-D-Y middle school team, chose DI’s technical challenge – choosing one of 10 mazes to direct its team-created vehicle through.

“When students are given open-ended problems to solve, it is amazing to see the different solutions they create and use,” Foor said. “I love to watch the teams from all over the world present their solutions to the challenges. No solution is the same, and most often I will hear students say, ‘I never even thought about solving it that way.’”

She said the teams from P-D-Y schools always anticipate a top-20 finish at the global games. Three years ago, an elementary school team placed third. The school district first became involved with DI in the late 1990s.

“It’s one of the avenues Delta uses to enrich talented and gifted students,” Foor said.

The approximately $900 cost for each student to attend DI’s Global Finals is collected through fundraising efforts such as a TV raffle, a chocolate-covered strawberry sale, and a spaghetti dinner.

Delta High School junior Alexa Tenney has participated in DI since third grade. She has been on winning regional teams, and has passed the state level twice.

“Since joining, I’m a more creative person overall. It teaches you problem solving and overall creativity, and I can use that later in life,” she said.

DI trains students how to think outside the box, best use resources, cooperate as a team, and devise unconventional solutions to their problems, Foor said.

“I believe that a student’s mind is one of his or her greatest resources,” she said.

Kalvin Tenney, Ally Sprow, Alexa Tenney, and Ashley Creps from the team Captain Crunch and the Cereal Killers in costumes made in part from coffee filters and recycled materials such as bottle caps. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_DI-photo-2.jpg Kalvin Tenney, Ally Sprow, Alexa Tenney, and Ashley Creps from the team Captain Crunch and the Cereal Killers in costumes made in part from coffee filters and recycled materials such as bottle caps. In the Destination Imagination Maze Craze Challenge, Pike-Delta-York’s Dead fIsh don’t swim! team members Trevor Nowak and Alex Brown battle each other with “Rock/Paper/Scissors” during a competition. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_DI-photo1.jpg In the Destination Imagination Maze Craze Challenge, Pike-Delta-York’s Dead fIsh don’t swim! team members Trevor Nowak and Alex Brown battle each other with “Rock/Paper/Scissors” during a competition.

