Free kids’ lunches available this summer


Staff report

The Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission will participate in the Summer Food Service Program, providing free lunches and snacks to eligible children.

The meals will be available June 5-Aug. 9, noon-12:30 p.m., at Reighard Park’s Potawatomi Shelter House, 700 E. Oak St., in Wauseon; June 11-Aug. 3, 11:30 a.m.-noon, at Fayette Park, Eagle Street, Fayette; June 11-Aug. 9, 2:30-3 p.m., at Wauseon Public Library, 117 E. Elm St., Wauseon, snacks only.

The free meals and snacks will be provided Monday through Friday – with the exception of July 4 – to all eligible children ages 1-18, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

