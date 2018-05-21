Drawing for Habitat playhouse nears

Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County is raffling off a brand new, custom made playhouse. This “mini-home” was constructed with love by local volunteers from Dental Health Associates in Swanton.

Donations of materials, supplies and funding have helped make this fundraiser for the local Habitat affiliate a success. Funds received will help Habitat build and repair homes in Fulton County in 2018 and 2019.

Habitat partner homeowners help build their homes, complete homeowner and financial education, perform community volunteerism and pay back the cost of the home to Habitat through a low or no interest mortgage. Habitat repair partners pay back the cost of their repair project in the same way.

“The Habitat mission has always and will always be a hand up, not a hand out to local families in need of safe, affordable housing, said Heidi Kern, Habitat’s executive director. “But we can’t fulfill this mission without the support of local donors and volunteers, willing to give of themselves so their neighbors can work hard for this opportunity at a better future.”

The playhouse raffle is just one way Habitat hopes to raise funds for future projects. The winner will receive a brand new, 6’x8’ quality constructed building with two windows, custom-made wooden door, cement siding and equipped with electrical capability if desired.

The unit is ready to be painted or customized by the winner. Delivery within Fulton County is included.

Tickets are just $10 each or three for $25. Deadline to purchase is Wednesday, May 23 with drawing on Thursday, May 24. View the prize at Ace Hardware in Wauseon.

Tickets can be purchased at any local Farmers and Merchants State Bank, any local State Bank, Dental Health Associates, through Habitat Board and staff members or online at www.habitatfco.org.

Call 419-335-7000 with any question. Official rules, sponsors and photos are also available at Habitat’s website.

