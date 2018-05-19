NSCC honors distinguished alumni

Two individuals working in Fulton County are among four who have been selected to receive the Northwest State Community College Distinguished Alumni Award for 2018.

Todd Grisier, a 1980 graduate, and Anna Trubey, a 2008 graduate, were officially recognized during a special luncheon ceremony May 12 at the NSCC campus, prior to spring commencement. Plaques with their likeness will be added to the prestigious Alumni wall of award recipients located outside the Voinovich Auditorium in the college’s E wing.

“The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes excellence beyond Northwest State – education, professional achievement, service to the community, and more,” said Robbin Wilcox, NSCC Foundation director. “We are proud to recognize these graduates with this prestigious award, and we congratulate them for their achievements, and for being tremendous representatives of Northwest State Community College.”

Grisier graduated with an Associate of Technical Studies Degree in Pre-Mortuary Science. He furthered his education at the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science and graduated in 1981 with a degree in Applied Mortuary Science. He is the fifth generation funeral director and owner of Grisier Funeral Homes, located in Archbold, Delta, Wauseon, and Stryker.

Grisier is a resident of Archbold, and is a 29-year member of the Archbold Fire Department. He also serves on the Fulton County EMA Board, the Ohio Mortuary Operational Response Team, the Disaster Mortuary Operational Team, and the Board of Directors of the Ohio Funeral Home Association.

Trubey graduated with an Associate of Applied Science Degree Nursing. She went on to earn both a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing and a Master’s degree in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner at the Chamberlain College of Nursing. A Stryker resident, she is a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner for the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers at their Archbold location. Trubey is an active member of the Ohio Association of Advanced Practice Nurses, Defiance chapter. Earlier this year, she took part in a medical mission trip to the Dominican Republic through Solid Rock International. She is active in her church, where she regularly volunteers to conduct children’s church and deliver meals.

The other recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award are Danielle Spring of Napoleon and Janette Wagner of Bryan.

The award represents the most prestigious award presented by the Alumni Association of NSCC. It was established in 1998 to honor graduates of Northwest State Community College who have achieved recognized prominence in their chosen career and have made significant contributions to their profession, community and the lives of others.

Grisier http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_grisier.jpg Grisier Trubey http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_trubey.jpg Trubey