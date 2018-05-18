Wauseon police remove Amtrak passenger

A man causing a disturbance on an Amtrak passenger train was removed Thursday night by Wauseon police.

Chief Keith Torbet said the department received a call at 11:50 p.m. from the rail company requesting that a disruptive passenger from Stockton, Calif., be taken off. The train stopped at the Fulton Street railroad crossing, and officers removed a man in his 40s.

The man, whose name was not released, was charged with disruption of railroad service and disorderly conduct while intoxicated. He was transferred to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker.

Torbet declined to offer details of the man’s behavior until he is formally charged, but said, “He was being disruptive enough in the train that they had to stop, and we had to remove him.”