BOE approves new therapy dog

Wauseon Exempted Village Schools officially adopted a new district therapy dog on Monday.

Although Oakley, a two-year-old black Labrador Retriever, has been on duty since April 30, the Board of Education passed a resolution during its meeting to accept her as a donation from Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence. The training facility for service and therapy dogs is located in Sylvania, Ohio.

Oakley replaces Kramer, the school district’s therapy dog for 10 years. He died of throat and tongue cancer last June.

As she becomes acclimated to her trainers – middle school principal Joe Friess, elementary school principal Theresa Vietmeier, and school guidance counselor Jessica Gerig – and to the school complex, Oakley will undergo a mandatory 18-month probationary period. She was in attendance at the meeting.

A $2,000 fee to place her in the school district was paid through fundraisers and assistance from the Wauseon Rotary Club.

In other business, the school board approved the following “then and now” certificates: Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools, $3,430; N.O.V.A/Fayette Schools, $4,400 and $3,000, respectively; Strategic Solutions, $5,990.

Motions were approved for modifications and supplemental modifications to the Fiscal Year 2018 permanent appropriations and certificate of estimated resources for both the student- and district-managed Student Activities Fund.

Adult group liability insurance was approved July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019 for Parents Supporting Schools, Wauseon After-Prom Committee, Wauseon Athletic Boosters, and Wauseon Music Boosters.

Hylant Administrative Services of Toledo was approved to provide the following insurance from July through June 30, 2019: property, $40,160; fleet, $12,725; liability, violence, cyber, pollution, $11,074.

In personnel issues, board members:

• Accepted the following resignations: Chris Roberts, middle school guidance counselor, and Amanda Aniolowski, assistant band, instrumental, and spring musical director, both effective July 31; Roberta Roth, primary school cook, for the purpose of retirement, Aug. 1; Ashley Hartman, middle school cook, April 13.

• Granted unpaid leave to Victoria Hanson, through the close of the school year; unpaid parental leave for Mallory Carroll, Aug. 20-Oct. 5; a transfer for Amy Kovar from a middle school 5 1/2 hour cook to a high school 3-hour cook, from April 23; the reassignment of Lisa Kudlica from primary school 2-hour cook to primary school 8-hour sweeper, effective May 15.

• Approved one-year limited outside athletic supplemental contracts for 2018-19 for: Michelle Borton, assistant, varsity girls basketball; Katelyn Britenriker, eighth grade volleyball; Charles Carr, head girls bowling; Kody Moden, head boys bowling; Kyle Storrer, junior varsity boys basketball; Trent Thomas, seventh grade football; Roger Wilson, eighth grade football.

• Approved Kyle Borton as volunteer assistant girls basketball coach, 2018-19.

• Approved one-year limited outside athletic supplemental contracts to Sam Smith for eighth grade football and Sam Triana for ninth grade football, pending clean BCI/FBI and Pupil Activity Permit records.

The board also approved a motion authorizing membership with the Ohio High School Athletic Association for 2018-19; NEOLA bylaw policy additions and revisions; and a motion to approve eligible high school seniors for graduation on May 27.

In building reports:

* The primary school had Speaker Day and Vehicle Day as part of Career Week.

The second grade held its annual Consumer Day, during which students sold items they had made. The public was invited to shop.

Volunteer Appreciation Day will be held Friday, May 18. Volunteers will enjoy breakfast with their children.

All primary school students took the STAR Diagnostic May 1-8. Staff will review the results and make recommendations for interventions for the 2018-19 school year.

* The elementary school has made changes within its scheduling/special education department. In the coming school year, teachers will align with students with the greatest need, and schedules will be more flexible.

The last day for students will be May 24. Field days will be: third grade, May 23; fourth grade, May 21; fifth grade, May 22.

* The middle school talent show is scheduled for Thursday, May 17. Amanda Aniolowski organized the event.

High school credit is given for some eighth grade classes. The middle school follows high school rules in this case, and exams will be given for those classes.

* The high school’s National Honor Society chapter inducted 30 new members – 16 sophomores, 11 juniors, and three seniors.

At the state FFA convention, Jenna Simon and Alex Purel were State Degree winners; Elliot Bingham, Grant Suntken, and Garrett Krasula were American Degree winners; Everett Bueter placed third in State Proficiency for Turf Grass Management.

This year’s winner of the 60th Annual Freedom Shrine Speaking Contest was senior Jesse Garcia, with his speech, “The First Step.”

Graduation practice is May 25 at 1 p.m. Commencement is May 27 at 2:30 p.m.

The school board entered into executive session to discuss employment of personnel. The board scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday to enter into executive session and continue discussing employment of personnel.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

