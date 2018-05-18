A superior victory

The Wauseon High School A Capella Choir participated in the OMEA – Ohio NW Region OMEA State Choir Adjudicated Event on Saturday, April 28, at Van Buren High School. They competed in the more difficult Class A category and received a Superior rating overall, the highest rating that can be received at the State level. It’s the first time in some years since a choir at Wauseon has received a Superior rating at that level. The director is James Vaughn.

