FCCC holding Senior Recognition Day

Parents and families of seniors at Four County Career Center at Archbold are invited to attend the 49th annual Senior Recognition Day on Tuesday, May 22, starting at 9:15 a.m.

During the ceremony led by Rick Bachman, director of Career and Technical Education, certificates marking the completion of their career training will be awarded to 431 seniors. Scholarship award winners will be announced, and Outstanding Senior Awards will be presented during the ceremonies.

Career Passports containing the student’s resume, class competencies listing skills learned at the Career Center, and student’s grades and attendance data will be presented to each senior. Career Passports are awarded to all Ohio Career Center program completers for the purpose of providing each student with a set of credentials that can be presented to an employer when seeking employment.

Seven seniors will assist with the program: Tyler Conmay of Napoleon will lead the Pledge of Allegiance; Kaitlyn Borgelt of Ayersville, Christy Zuniga of Patrick Henry, and Haylie Sheets of Liberty Center will announce student achievement activities; Hunter Thompson of Liberty Center and Payton Buehrer of Napoleon were chosen as class speakers for the event.

The ceremony which will be held in the Diesel Technology and Training Center, located on the northeast side of the building. Parking is available in the school’s east and south parking lots or the student parking lot on the west side of the building.

Four County Career Center is located at the intersection of State Routes 66 and 34, five miles south of Archbold.

