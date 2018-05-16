Students tops at conference

Four County Career Center students Parker Wittenmyer of Wauseon and Cory Hemenway of Bryan placed in the top 10 at the 2018 National Leadership Conference of Business Professionals of America (BPA) held in Dallas, Texas. Parker competed in SQL Database Fundamentals and Cory competed in Network Administration Using Microsoft/MTA Networking Fundamentals. FCCC students joined over 5,000 other conference delegates from across the nation to participate in national-level business skill competitions. BPA is a national organization for high school, college, and middle school students preparing for careers in business and information technology. FCCC advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Matt Geiger, Tim Ricketts, and Tina Short.

Four County Career Center students Parker Wittenmyer of Wauseon and Cory Hemenway of Bryan placed in the top 10 at the 2018 National Leadership Conference of Business Professionals of America (BPA) held in Dallas, Texas. Parker competed in SQL Database Fundamentals and Cory competed in Network Administration Using Microsoft/MTA Networking Fundamentals. FCCC students joined over 5,000 other conference delegates from across the nation to participate in national-level business skill competitions. BPA is a national organization for high school, college, and middle school students preparing for careers in business and information technology. FCCC advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Matt Geiger, Tim Ricketts, and Tina Short. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_2018-bpa-natioanals-top-10.jpg Four County Career Center students Parker Wittenmyer of Wauseon and Cory Hemenway of Bryan placed in the top 10 at the 2018 National Leadership Conference of Business Professionals of America (BPA) held in Dallas, Texas. Parker competed in SQL Database Fundamentals and Cory competed in Network Administration Using Microsoft/MTA Networking Fundamentals. FCCC students joined over 5,000 other conference delegates from across the nation to participate in national-level business skill competitions. BPA is a national organization for high school, college, and middle school students preparing for careers in business and information technology. FCCC advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Matt Geiger, Tim Ricketts, and Tina Short.