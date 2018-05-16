‘Click It or Ticket’ in effect through June 3

As summer kicks off Fulton County Safe Communities is reminding motorists to “Click It or Ticket.”

Aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep motorists and their passengers safe, the national seat belt campaign will take place now through June 3, concurrent with one of the busiest travel and holiday weekends of the year. Fulton County law enforcement officials, including local police departments and the Sheriff’s office, will be out in full force taking part in the 2018 National Click It or Ticket campaign.

A special kick-off event will be held at the McDonald’s, 1100 S. Defiance St. in Archbold, on Friday, May, 18, with the village police officers spreading the word about the importance of using a seat belt every time.

“As we kick off the busy summer driving season, it’s important that everyone buckles up every time they go out, both day and night – no excuses,” said Archbold Police Chief Leo Wixom.

Partnering with McDonald’s, Archbold police officers will check drivers and passengers waiting in the drive-thru lane and reward those wearing seat belts correctly with dessert coupons donated by the restaurant. No citations will be issued for noncompliance with the law but reminders will be given.

“Seat belts save thousands of lives every year, but far too many motorists are still not buckling up, especially at night when the risk of getting in a crash is even greater,” said Rachel Kinsman, director of Fulton County Safe Communities Project. “We want everyone to have a safe summer, but it requires an important step on the part of motorists – clicking that seat belt.”

For more information regarding Fulton County Safe Communities, contact Kinsman at 419-337-0915.