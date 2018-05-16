Safety City taking applications

Safety City, a safety education program designed to teach pre-kindergartners the importance of safety in the home and school and on the street, is taking applications for the 2018 program for this summer.

Those eligible to enroll should be registered to start kindergarten in the fall of 2018. It is NOT NECESSARY to be a resident in the Wauseon school district.

Registration forms are available at the Wauseon Police Department, the Wauseon Public Library, the Wauseon Primary School office, or by calling 419-583-7362. The cost is $30, and should be paid with the application.

Class sessions are June 4-15 and June 18-29. There is an option for a morning class which runs from 9:30-11:30 a.m., or an afternoon class which is from 1-3. You will be contacted when your child is scheduled.

Safety City will be held at Wauseon Primary School on Leggett Street. Along with the activities scheduled, the children receive a T-shirt and will meet several Safety Friends from the community.

For more information, contact Karen Vollmer at 419-583-7362.