Fairgrounds presenting hot summer events

It’s going to be a busy summer as the Fulton County Fairgrounds hosts a number of events.

The festivities start off May 27 with the Ohio Pinto Association Horse Show. There are more than 41 Pinto Horse Association of America chapters across the U.S., and more than 51 shows will be held coast-to-coast, and eight internationally, in 2018.

The annual State Line Gem and Mineral Show will be held June 1-3, with items to buy, sell, and admire.

From June 8-9, Fulton County and the American Cancer Society will hold the annual Relay for Life fundraiser, presented by Wauseon Machine. As in previous years, activities will include a Survivors Lap around the track, games, entertainment for both adults and children, a huge book sale, and a luminaria ceremony to remember cancer patients who did not survive. Relay for Life opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m.

The Black Swamp Benefit Bazaar is scheduled June 15-16. The family-oriented event will include food vendors, an activity area, international crafts, a kids’ auction, and lots of entertainment. There will also be an adult auction featuring antiques, wall hangings, quilts, and wood items. Sunshine Inc. of Northwest Ohio and MCC, an international humanitarian relief agency church, benefit.

Long a warm weather tradition, the National Threshers Annual Reunion will be held June 21-24. Guests can view over 30 operating steam engines, and scores of engines and models. There will also be food, a fiddler’s contest, a flea market, and crafts.

July 11-14, the annual Crosley Automobile Club National Meet is scheduled. With over 1,200 members worldwide, the fairgrounds become a showplace for these diminutive antique cars and trucks, which stopped being produced n 1958.

The Antique Motorcycle Club of America Show and Race will fill the fairgrounds July 19-22. Events include a road run, on-site banquet, swap meet, and field games. Races will be held July 20.

From July 25-29, fans of geocaching, an elaborate type of scavenger hunt guided through the Internet, will be celebrated at the 14 Annual Midwest Geobash. The theme will be “Bash Under the Big Top,” and will include food and vendors.

Summer activities will conclude with the 161st Fulton County Fair, Aug. 31-Sept. 6. Long regarded as one of Ohio’s best county fairs, visitors can partake of a variety of food, games, rides, and attractions, and a demolition derby. This year’s top entertainment will include a classic rock concert by Rick Springfield, famous for hits “Jesse’s Girl” and “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” and Big & Rich – America’s Technicolor Cowboys, John Rich and Big Kenny Alphin.

The fairgrounds are located at 8514 State Highway 108 in Wauseon.

The Treashers Annual Reunion will be held June 21-24 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_Thresher-photo.jpg The Treashers Annual Reunion will be held June 21-24 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. Courtesy photo