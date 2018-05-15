‘Trails’ promo leads to county attractions

The Fulton County Visitors Bureau wants to lead guests and residents alike to a local treasure trove of places to go and things to do.

So the bureau has launched “On the Trails of Fulton County,” a guide that reveals entertaining gems in the area, some of which even county residents may not be aware.

“They can see that there are tons of things to do in Fulton County,” said Julie Brink, the coordinator. “Once they see all the businesses on the trails, they can make a whole weekend in the county.”

The “Trails” promotion capitalizes on the Visitors Bureau’s theme, “Fulton County – Find It Here.” Brink said the objective is to educate both outside visitors and the area population on what’s available to do and see. She said in some cases even county residents don’t know what fun activities they have around them.

“We feel that it’s important to have local people realize all that we have. They’ll be ambassadors, so to speak,” Brink said. “That’s what so fun about this, introducing people to what we have.”

The Visitors Bureau is advertising a series of “trails” in the county stretching from Fayette to Swanton, including the History Trail, Wine/Brew Trail, Sweet Tooth Trail, Play Trails, Artisan Trail, and Unique Shopping Trail. There is even a Trails Trail for outdoors enthusiasts. Attractions include the the WB Ranch and Arena in Swanton, the Fayette Opera House, Ironwood Golf Club in Wauseon, the Sauder Village Splash Pad and Pool in Archbold, the Motor Sports Park in Delta, Stella Leona Artisan Chocolates in Pettisville, and the Cozy Corner Cafe in Lyons.

Brink said even she was surprised to learn of the the number of attractions in Fulton County. She counted among them artists, restaurants, breweries, wineries, and even a goat cheese farm. “There’s a lot going on,” she said.

The “Trails” promotion has kicked off with a focus over a 50-mile radius. Advertisements have been placed in Ohio Magazine, Ohio Atlas, and visitor seasonal guides across the state, and on billboards being rotated to different locations outside the county over the next nine months. Brink is also concentrating efforts on social media, where she updates forthcoming events daily.

Promotional efforts are still in their early stages, and Brink expects them to increase. “We’re just going to grow with it,” she said.

Brink said she fully expects the county museum’s new location on State Highway 108 to draw visitors from both inside and outside the county to the adjacent Welcome Center, where the Visitor Bureau is housed. From there, she said, people can be directed to a plethora of area activities.

“I feel like we’re benefiting everybody,” she said. “The momentum is really out there. I feel like it’s really happening now.”

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

