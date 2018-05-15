Pettisville FFA holds awards banquet

On Tuesday, April 10, members of the FFA, FFA Alumni and Friends, and the FFA family and farming community gathered at Pettisville Missionary Church for the 68th Annual Pettisville FFA Awards Banquet.

During the course of the evening, students were recognized for outstanding achievements in FFA, the new officer team was installed, and the students looked back on the year.

The evening began with opening statements by Jordan Skates, 2017-18 chapter president. The new Greenhand Degree and Chapter Degree recipients were recognized, and the Star Greenhand and Star Chapter Degrees were announced. The Star Greenhand was Jasmine Rodriguez and the Star Chapter Degrees were Jessie McWatters and Matt Rupp. The Honorary Chapter degree was awarded to Pam and Jerry Skates and King Lumber, owned by Roland King and Brent King.

Four FFA members completed six proficiency or star applications and placed in the district competition: Gretchen Lee, first in Integrated Agriscience Research and second in Diversified Livestock Production; Brandi Schnitkey, first in Equine Entreprenuership; Jordan Skates, second in Integrated Agriscience Research; and Kayla Wyse, first in Agriscience Plant Systems and a finalist for state competition.

The chapter also awarded seven junior and sophomore members for chapter proficiencies: Elizabeth Beck, Diversified Livestock Production; Madeleine Wixom, Small Animal Production; Felipe Chavez, Home Development; Brett Coopshaw, Sheep Production; Kaitlyn Wiemken, Vegetable Production; Jessie McWatters, Agriscience Research – Animal Systems; and Matt Rupp, Agriscience Research – Power Systems.

The Career Development Event teams and individuals were awarded pins for placing at the county, district, and state levels: Parliamentary Procedure team, second at county; Jacob Dennis, first at state for Grain Merchandising; Gretchen Lee, first at county and second at district for Advanced Prepared Public Speaking; Jordan Skates, first at county and fourth at district, Extemporaneous Public Speaking; Gretchen Lee, first at county and second at district for Job Interview; Meats Evaluation team, second at district, with Maurecia Crouch placing second; Farm Business Management, first in district; Wildlife team, second at districts, with Jordan Skates placing third; Agronomy team, third at districts, and Kayla Wyse second at the spring Agronomy competition.

Kayla Wyse received a gold rating at state for her Secretary’s book, and Mauricea Crouch received a gold rating at state for her Treasurer’s book.

Top Fall Salesmen, Mauricea Crouch, Gretchen Lee, Kayla Wyse, and Brandi Schnitkey, were awarded prizes. Gretchen Lee was also awarded as the top Pest Hunt participant.

Nine members received the Good Recordkeeping Badge, sponsored by Nofziger Trucking, for accurate records of FFA and SAE work: Brett Coopshaw, Drake McKeever, Elizabeth Sauder, Brandi Schnitkey, Jordan Skates, Preston Stevens, Antonio Stuckey, Gretchen Lee, and Kayla Wyse. The Overall Recordkeeping Award went to Gretchen Lee.

Beck Family Show Lambs presented awarded a pin, certificate, and check each to students who participated in the State Agriscience Fair last spring: Jacob Dennis, Gretchen Lee, Jordan Skates, Kayla Wyse, Matt Rupp, and Jessie McWatters.

Students who received an A or A-minus grade, or raised their letter grade in agriculture, were given candy bars. Elizabeth Sauder was recognized as Top Scholar for having the highest overall GPA. Jordan Skates, Gretchen Lee, and Lynnsey Crouch were awarded Alumni Scholarships of $500. Others awarded were: Jordan Skates, Ron Rupp Leadership Award; Gretchen Lee, Dekalb Senior Achievement Award; Kayla Wyse, Junior Achievement Award.

Twenty-nine chapter members were recognized for being top point performers and were awarded a water tumbler, sponsored by Rufenacht Farms. The highest ranking Top Point Performers were Gretchen Lee, senior; Kayla Wyse, junior; Matt Rupp, sophomore; and Jasmine Rodriguez, freshman.

FFA advisor John Poulson presented senior scholarships, and the new FFA Sweetheart, Elizabeth Beck, was crowned by her sister, Sarah, the previous Sweetheart. In conclusion, the 2018-2019 officer team was installed.

By Gretchen Lee and Elizabeth Beck