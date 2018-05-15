Building Trades open house May 20

The public is invited to attend the 48th annual Four County Career Center’s Building Trades Open House on Sunday, May 20, from 1-4 p.m.

During the past year, 91 high school students at FCCC have assisted with the construction of the 81st new home as part of their career training. Owned by Ryan and Kati Baden, it’s located at 17527 County Road R in Napoleon.

Curtis Miller, FCCC carpentry instructor, and the senior Carpentry classes did the general construction of the home including exterior finish, and interior and drywall finish.

The junior Carpentry class, under the direction of instructor Matt Dye, assisted with the rough construction. Scott Williams, senior Electrical instructor, and his class did the low voltage, data communications, and service and finish electrical wiring. Installation of the water supply and drainage was handled by the senior HVAC and Plumbing class, with instructor Steve Steingass. The Interior Design class, with instructor Lisa Hall, assisted with the painting.

The Baden home is a single story ranch with four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bath, great room, kitchen, and a full finished basement, along with a three car garage. The outside of the home is covered in vinyl siding.

Students at FCCC build one house each school year. The home building project is part of the high school curriculum in the Construction Trades programs.

http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_building-trades-house.jpg