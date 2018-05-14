Metamora break-in investigated

The Fulton County Crime Stopper program is looking for help solving a Metamora crime. Authorities are investigating a break-in that occurred at 410 Swanton St. in Metamora on April 10.

According to authorities, someone broke into a detached shed and stole a Titleist left handed 718 API iron golf club, Titleist left handed 917 D2 driver, a Titleist left handed putter, Titleist Adams 3 and 5 woods, a Bag Boy golf bag, a Dewalt 10-inch double bevel miter box with stand, a Kobalt table saw with stand, two Milwaukee M18 impact cordless sets, a 30-gallon Husky air compressor, and a Milwaukee walkie talkie with better charger.

The total value of the items stolen is $3,719.41.

Those with any information concerning this crime that could lead to an arrest are asked to contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper hotline at 1-800-255-1122. Anyone with information on this or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. The call is confidential and anonymous.