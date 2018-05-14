Archbold man charged with menacing

An Archbold man alleged to have chased two teenage girls from a road just over the Henry County line faced a hearing Monday in Napoleon Municipal Court.

According to court records, Brandon S. Morris, 20, of V726 County Road 25, was charged with aggravated menacing knowingly cause to believe serious physical harm, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was arraigned in Napoleon Municipal Court May 10, where he pleaded not guilty. Bond was set at $100,000.

Morris was placed on house arrest, with a condition that no firearms be present at the residence. He was scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing Monday at 10 a.m.

The girls, age 13 and 14, and both students at Archbold High School, said they were walking in the area of County Road 24 and County Road W just within the Henry County line on May 8 at about 7:30 p.m. when the same car passed them on the road three times. Fearing the reason, the girls left the road to walk into a field. They reported the driver then stopped the vehicle and chased after them. The girls managed to get away and call police.

