Locals participate in UF symposium

FINDLAY – Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Held on campus, undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity and professional learning experiences with the University and community.

Local students included:

Lynnsey Crouch, of Wauseon who was named to The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 310 – freshman honor.

Anna Engle, of Wauseon who presented “Engaged Citizenship: A Cultural and Social Justice Exploration.”

Amy Miller, of Delta who presented “Exploring the Culture of Prescribing: A Survey Study of the Correlation Between Patient Experience and Expectation for Antibiotics and Patient Knowledge in Rural Northwest Ohio.”

Joseph Spieles, of Wauseon who presented “Expanding Rhetorical Inquiry: A Case for the Rhetorical Canon (or an Adjusted Canon) to be Applied to Math- Based Systems.”