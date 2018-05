The Wauseon Rotary Fishing Derby will be held May 19 at Rotary Park, 600 Wood Street. There are two age groups, 3-10 and 11-17.

Registration will be held 8:30-9 a.m. Fishing times are 9-10:30 a.m. for ages 3-10 and 10:30 a.m. to noon for ages 11-17.

There will be three ways to win- overall weight, Big Kahuna and Big Cat.

Hot dog lunch will be provided. Bait will be provided.