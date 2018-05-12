Northwest State honors Award of Merit Recipients

Northwest State Community College recently recognized 31 Award of Merit recipients. For over 25 years, NSCC has recognized graduates within the degree programs for their academic achievements. Award of Merit recipients are chosen by faculty from the respective divisions based on leadership involvement, special talents or abilities in their academic field, and significant contributions to Northwest State. Among those honored were Lucas Blanchong, Sarabeth Basker, and Alexis Conrad, all of Wauseon. Not pictured from the county were Adam Grisier of Archbold and Blake M. Pfund of Wauseon.

