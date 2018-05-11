FCCLA champions

Five students from Four County Career Center’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) have earned a first, second or third place rating at the State FCCLA Leadership Conference in Columbus. They earned the right to advance to national competition, to be held in Atlanta, Ga., June 28 – July 2. Shown at the conference are, from left, Sabrina Page of Liberty Center, third place rating; Bailey Bowen of Edgerton, third place rating; Coralee Flanary of Hicksville, third place rating; Natalia Flores of Archbold, second place rating; and Kathryn Ewers of Edon, third place rating. The FCCLA participants are challenged to complete a project in their area of career and technical training within a specified time period while being scored by a panel of judges. The school’s FCCLA lead advisor is Michele Nafziger.

