Outstanding FCCLA chapter

Pettisville High School’s Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America members attended the Ohio FCCLA Leadership Conference in Columbus on April 26-27. The chapter was recognized as an Outstanding Ohio FCCLA chapter. Zoe Bullano competed in Fashion Construction and placed second in the event. She will be competing at the National FCCLA Conference in Atlanta, Ga. Mackenzi Rivera, Autumn Ryan, and Evan Warner received their Power of One Degrees. Pictured, from left, are Mackenzi Rivera, Autumn Coffey, Zoe Bullano, Autumn Ryan, and Evan Warner.

Pettisville High School’s Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America members attended the Ohio FCCLA Leadership Conference in Columbus on April 26-27. The chapter was recognized as an Outstanding Ohio FCCLA chapter. Zoe Bullano competed in Fashion Construction and placed second in the event. She will be competing at the National FCCLA Conference in Atlanta, Ga. Mackenzi Rivera, Autumn Ryan, and Evan Warner received their Power of One Degrees. Pictured, from left, are Mackenzi Rivera, Autumn Coffey, Zoe Bullano, Autumn Ryan, and Evan Warner. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_FCCLA.jpg Pettisville High School’s Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America members attended the Ohio FCCLA Leadership Conference in Columbus on April 26-27. The chapter was recognized as an Outstanding Ohio FCCLA chapter. Zoe Bullano competed in Fashion Construction and placed second in the event. She will be competing at the National FCCLA Conference in Atlanta, Ga. Mackenzi Rivera, Autumn Ryan, and Evan Warner received their Power of One Degrees. Pictured, from left, are Mackenzi Rivera, Autumn Coffey, Zoe Bullano, Autumn Ryan, and Evan Warner.