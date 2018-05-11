4-H Camp taking registrations

Fulton County 4-H Camp will be held Monday, June 11 through Friday, June 15, with this year’s theme, Disney/Pixar, “4-H Making Dreams Come True Since 1902!”

Camp activities will include swimming in the new pool, playing games, fishing, dancing, low and high ropes adventure challenges, putt-putting, and interacting with Ohio’s native species of reptiles, plants, and birds. Campers will also perform in Cabin Videos and at campfire, canoeing, completing a few crafts, shooting sports (rifle, shotgun, and archery), and outposting.

Fulton County 4-H Camp at 4-H Camp Palmer lets kids experience the power of group cooperation and the fulfillment of developing leadership skills and self-confidence. Thirty counselors are available, each of whom trained 24 hours preparing for camp programming, promoting bonding, and ensuring camper health and safety.

4-H Camp is open to youth ages 8-13 for both 4-H and non-4-H members. The camp fee is $180 for 4-H members and $200 for non 4-Hers. Partial scholarships for 4-H members are available until June 1, pending available funds.

Applications for scholarships, as well as camp registration forms, are available at the OSU Extension Office or at http://fulton.osu.edu. Registration begins after May 15 for non 4-H members. Camp is filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

For questions, of if citizens or organizations would like to support local 4-H campers, contact the Extension Office at 419-337-9210 to receive further information.

http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_4H-clover-color.jpg