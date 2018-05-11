NSCC’s Medical Assisting, Phlebotomy Technician students recognized

Ten students completing Northwest State Community College’s medical assisting associate degree or phlebotomy technician certificate program were recently recognized in a special ceremony held for the graduates. Both options lead to entry-level positions in the health care field, and students earning the phlebotomy technician certificate may choose to continue their education for an associate degree in medical assisting. Recognized from the county were, from left: MaKayla Phillips (Fayette), McKenzie Yoder (Archbold), Emily Santos (Archbold).

Ten students completing Northwest State Community College's medical assisting associate degree or phlebotomy technician certificate program were recently recognized in a special ceremony held for the graduates. Both options lead to entry-level positions in the health care field, and students earning the phlebotomy technician certificate may choose to continue their education for an associate degree in medical assisting. Recognized from the county were, from left: MaKayla Phillips (Fayette), McKenzie Yoder (Archbold), Emily Santos (Archbold).