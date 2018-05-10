NSCC students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa

Northwest State Community College recently recognized thirty-five students during a recent induction ceremony for the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society. To be eligible for induction, students must have a minimum 3.5 grade point average after completing at least eighteen credit hours of college coursework. During the evening’s festivities, four students were also inducted into the Kappa Beta Delta International Honor Society, recognizing “scholarship and accomplishment among students of business pursuing associate degrees.”

Phi Theta Kappa was established in 1918 to encourage academic achievement for two-year college students. Its mission is to provide opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership and service programming. Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 1.3 million members.

Kappa Beta Delta was established in 1997 as a specialty honor society for two-year college students in business programs. Its purpose is to recognize student scholarship and accomplishments, as well as encourage personal and professional improvement and service to others.

The following students were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa:

Fulton County: Alicia Barhite (Archbold), Todd Dixon (Swanton), Taylor Griffiths (Swanton), Elijah Norr (Wauseon).