SWCD hosting public meeting

The Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service will host a local work group meeting Thursday, May 24, 9-11 a.m., at the Robert Fulton Agriculture Center conference room, 8770 State Highway 108, in Wauseon.

The session will be for farmers, ranchers, landowners, and the general public. The purpose is to bring together local stakeholders to discuss conservation topics and prioritize local natural resource concerns for Fulton County. NRCS will use participants’ comments to help establish priorities for its conservation programs under the current Farm Bill for the coming year.

To RSVP or provide feedback if unable to attend, contact Kim Bowles at 419-337-9217 or at kbowles@fultoncountyoh.com.