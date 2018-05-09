DeWine, Cordray win governor primaries

The match-up is set for the Ohio governor’s seat in November. Democrat Richard Cordray and Republican Mike DeWine are the main candidates following wins in Tuesday’s primary election.

Cordray, a former congressman, Ohio Treasurer, Ohio Attorney General, and director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, fought off five challengers, with former Congressman Dennis Kucinich providing the stiffest challenge. In Fulton County, Cordray had 871 votes to 215 for Kucinich.

Statewide, Cordray had 62.27 percent of the vote and Kucinich had 22.9 percent. Joe Schiavoni was third, with 9.17 percent.

On the Republican side, DeWine, Ohio Attorney General and former congressman and senator, and running mate Jon Husted, the Secretary of State, fought off the challenge of Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor. DeWine won Fulton County 2,151 to 1,335.

Overall, DeWine had 59.82 percent of the vote, and Taylor 40.18 percent.

Constance Gadell-Newton ran unopposed in the Green Party primary, garnering 2,977 votes.

The only other contested State of Ohio office race was the Republican primary for treasurer. Robert Sprague had 57.52 percent of the vote to defeat Sandra O’Brien.

In a crowded race for U.S. senator, Republican Jim Renacci won the honor to face incumbent Sherrod Brown in November. Renacci had 47.38 percent of the vote, with Mike Gibbons second at 31.69. Gibbons won in Fulton County with 40.40 percent of the vote.

In the Fifth Congressional District, Bob Latta fought off two challengers in the Republican primary. He won handily with 73.76 percent of the vote, defeating Todd Wolfrun and Robert Kreienkamp.

On the Democratic side, Michael Galbraith easily got past James Neu Jr. to earn the nomination. Galbraith had 73.25 percent of the vote to 26.75 for Neu.

In District 47 of the Ohio House, Derek Merrin held off Barbara Lang for the Republican nod. Merrin garnered 64.58 percent of the vote and Lang 35.42. Merrin will face Democrat Gary C. Newnham, who ran unopposed in November.

In District 81, recently appointed James Hoops defeated challenger Thomas S. Liebrecht 65.56-34.44 percent in the Republican primary. He will face Janet Breneman, who ran unopposed in November.

In State Senate District 2, Robert McColley defeated both Bob Barker Jr., and Craig S. Kupferberg in the Republican primary. McColley, who was appointed to the seat last year, got 61.51 percent of the vote.

State Issue 1 passed handily with 74.84 percent of the vote. It will create a bipartisan, public process for drawing Congressional districts.

http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_election-logo-2018-primary-1.jpg