All local ballot issues approved

All of the issues on the ballot in Fulton County were approved by voters in the primary election on Tuesday.

German Township voters handily approved an additional five-year, 1.3-mill levy for fire and EMS. It passed by a margin of 518-236, according to unofficial results.

By a vote of 308-174, York Township voters approved an additional five-year, 1-mill levy for fire and EMS.

The Village of Fayette had two replacement levies on the ballot, and both were approved. A five-year, 2-mill levy for parks and recreation passed 74-49, while the a five-year, 2.9-mill levy for current expenses was approved 77-46.

Clinton Township voters approved two renewal levies. The five-year, 0.24-mill levy for maintaining Wauseon Union Cemetery was approved 691-287, and the five-year, 1-mill levy for road improvements passed 746-231.

In Gorham Township, voters approved a five-year, 2-mill renewal for fire protection by a vote of 179-58.

Pike-Delta-York school district residents said yes to a five-year, 2-mill renewal levy for current expenses for the Delta Public Library by a margin of 637-318.

Residents of the Evergreen Local Schools district voted on an additional five-year, 0.4-mill levy for current expenses of the Evergreen Community Library. The levy was approved 666-495, according to unofficial results.

In Fulton County, it received 510 votes for and 304 against. In Lucas County, there were 191 against and 156 for.

Republican Fulton County Commissioner Jeffrey L. Rupp and Republican Fulton County Auditor Brett Kolb ran unopposed. Neither will face a challenge from a Democrat in November.

http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/05/web1_election-logo-2018-primary.jpg