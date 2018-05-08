FCCC students inducted into honor society

Thirty-two Four County Career Center students were inducted into career education’s most prestigious organization, the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), during a banquet recently held at the Career Center. There are a total of 60 students in the honor society for the 2017-2018 school year.

To be considered for membership, students must have a 3.6 GPA or higher during enrollment at Four County Career Center, 95 percent attendance, and excellent disciplinary record.

The National Technical Honor Society is America’s foremost scholastic honor for excellence in work force education recognizing the scholastic excellence of career center students. The society has over 1,500 chapters worldwide.

Rick Bachman, Director of Career and Technical Education, welcomed students, parents, and local associate school representatives to the recognition banquet. Guest speaker for the evening was Dennis Vetter, Four County Career Center Board Member and past Career Center graduate in Electronics. Advisors for the Four County NTHS are English instructor Chelsea Redfox and Dean of Students Tim Bowers.