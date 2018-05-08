FCCC students inducted into honor society

Members inducted from Fulton County include, from left, front: Emilee Campbell (Archbold) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; Elisabeth Posey (Delta) Health Careers; Katie Walter (Delta) Cosmetology; Brian Ball (Archbold) Network Administration & Cybersecurity; Joslyn Tijerina (Archbold) Veterinarian Assistant; Alexis McCormick (Evergreen) Cosmetology; and back: Daniel Baus (Archbold) Automotive Technologies; Tyson Miller (Evergreen) Electrical; Mia Beltran (Delta) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; Megan Allen (Delta) Visual Art & Design; Kayla Dusek (Archbold) Health Careers; Allianna Hite (Delta) Culinary Arts Management; Ragan Jessing (Delta) Health Careers; and Trenton Peluso (Evergreen) Network Administration & Cybersecurity. Absent from the photo are Andrew Louy (Evergreen) Computer Design/3D Modeling; and Tatiana Ruiz (Delta) Sports Fitness & Exercise Science.
Submitted photo
Thirty-two Four County Career Center students were inducted into career education’s most prestigious organization, the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), during a banquet recently held at the Career Center. There are a total of 60 students in the honor society for the 2017-2018 school year.
To be considered for membership, students must have a 3.6 GPA or higher during enrollment at Four County Career Center, 95 percent attendance, and excellent disciplinary record.
The National Technical Honor Society is America’s foremost scholastic honor for excellence in work force education recognizing the scholastic excellence of career center students. The society has over 1,500 chapters worldwide.
Rick Bachman, Director of Career and Technical Education, welcomed students, parents, and local associate school representatives to the recognition banquet. Guest speaker for the evening was Dennis Vetter, Four County Career Center Board Member and past Career Center graduate in Electronics. Advisors for the Four County NTHS are English instructor Chelsea Redfox and Dean of Students Tim Bowers.
