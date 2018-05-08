A call for artists

Local and regional artists are invited to submit entries for this year’s Swanton Fine Art Exhibit & Sale. The event will be held on Oct. 12-14 at Valleywood Golf Club.

The exhibit, in its fifth year, has attracted over 100 artists from more than 30 communities and four states. Last year alone 68 artists presented 200 pieces of fine art.

There will be cash awards for this exhibit. In the past four years, over $25,000 in prizes has been awarded, according to Neil Toeppe, Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce President.

Ribbons will be presented for the following categories: Best in Show, People’s Choice and First Place, Second Place, Third Place and Honorable Mention for each group based on the number of entries per category .

There will be both adult and youth categories. Art categories for adults will include water color, gouache, other water media; acrylic; oil; drawings to include pencil, graphite, charcoal, pen & ink, crayon, marker, pastel; mixed media collage; photography (natural); and computer generated art/photography – manipulated art.

Youth categories include painting, drawings, pastel/colored pencil, and photography.

All the first place winners will be invited to an Awards Dinner in early December where they will be presented with Certificates of Achievement signed by the Governor of Ohio.

Art must be submitted in digital form by Aug. 10 so it may be presented to a preliminary jury, but art may be submitted well before the submission deadline. Then the submissions will be narrowed down to the final 200 entries for the exhibit.

Visit www.swantonareacoc.com for more information for entry forms. For further details, contact Neil Toeppe at the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce, 419-826-1941.

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

