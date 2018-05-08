FCJFS plans Family Fun Day

Fulton County Job and Family Services (FCJFS) is hosting their second annual Family Fun Day on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will be held in the FCJFS parking lot at 604 S. Shoop Avenue, Wauseon.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer Family Fun Day again this year,” said Amy Metz-Simon, Director FCJFS. “This is a great way for our agency to interact with the community, and showcase the many resources that are available to our Fulton County citizens.”

This free family friendly event will feature door prizes, kids activities, special character guests Moana and Maui, fire safety, bouncy houses, free lunch, face painting, and so much more. Public service agencies and vendors will be on-site to provide resources and information to guests. The Fulton County Health Department is taking appointments for free car seat checks. Reservations can be made by calling Andrea at 419-337-0915.

New this year, Family Fun Day is partnering with OhioMeansJobs|Fulton County who will be showcasing in-demand job openings and positions offered by Fulton County employers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Family Fun Day,” stated Cara Leininger, Director of OhioMeansJobs|Fulton County. “Not only will guests be able to participate in the fun events of the day, but they will also be able to learn about job opportunities and resources that are available to them.”

Employers will be on hand to discuss openings and opportunities at their respective agencies. In-Demand Jobs Week is a statewide initiative designed to inspire the current and upcoming workforce and connecting them with local employers and industry’s in-demand occupations and job opportunities.

The rain date for this event is schedule for May 19. Cancellation will be announced on 96.1 WMTR and www.fultoncountyoh.com. For further details, contact Tiffany Roloff, (419) 337-0010 ext. 1824 or tiffany.roloff@jfs.ohio.gov.