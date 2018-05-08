Students honored at Wauseon FFA Banquet

On Tuesday April 17, the Wauseon FFA held their 88th annual FFA banquet. They honored many different awards at the banquet including the Honorary Degree, Chapter Degree, Star Greenhand and Star Chapter awards, Outstanding Junior and Senior awards, and many different scholarships. At the end they installed the new officer team.

The Honorary Degree was given to, Todd and Amy Warncke, Alice Allen, and Troy Grime. The Honorary Degree is given to people who are helping to advance agriculture education and the FFA, and who have rendered outstanding service.

The Chapter Degree is given to second-year FFA members who have established a Supervised Agricultural Experience Program and show progress in the FFA award programs. The members who were awarded this degree were Zevin Gleckler, McKayla Clymer, Isaac Rufenacht, Trent Sauber, Trey Schroeder, and Nicole Schuette.

Three freshman students were awarded the Star Greenhand award. To get this award you have be a freshman and its based upon FFA involvement, plans for SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) programs and leadership within the classroom walls. The three students given this award were Jackson Bauer, Jaden Banister and Isaac Wilson.

The three students awarded the Star Chapter Award were Trey Schroeder, McKayla Clymer and Alyssa Strain. This award is given to students who did an outstanding production related to their SAE program as well as excellent participation record in local, state, and National FFA activities.

The juniors that received the outstanding junior award were Emily Hoeffel, Jozlyn Smallman and Rachel Lee. The seniors who received the outstanding seniors were Jenna Simon, Mac Warnke and Cory Johnson. This award goes to the students who have participated on the local, state, and national level. These juniors and seniors have exhibited the qualities of an outstanding SAE program.

The Wauseon FFA Alumni gave out many scholarships to the seniors. Some of those scholarships are the DeAnn Merillat Agriculture Scholarship, the James Spiess American Farmer Scholarship, and the Wauseon FFA Chapter Scholarship. The student who was awarded the DeAnn Merillat Scholarship was Jenna Simon. To be awarded this Jenna has been an active part of the Wauseon chapter over her high school career and has made plans to attend college.

The James Spiess American Farmer Scholarship was given to Everett Bueter. This award is given to someone who has developed an outstanding SAE and excelled in the classroom and FFA. The Wauseon FFA Chapter Scholarship was awarded to Mac Warncke and Cory Johnson. This scholarship is given to people who are active within the FFA on local, state and national levels.

At the end of the Wauseon FFA Banquet the 2017-2018 officer team installed the new 2018-2019 officer team. The new officer team is made up of Trey Schroeder (president), Zevin Gleckler (Vice president), Brianna Ruby (Secretary), Rachel Lee (Treasurer), Jozlyn Smallman (Student Advisor) and Trent Sauber (Sentinel).

McKayla Clymer

Wauseon FFA Reporter