Wauseon Safety City sign-up continues

Safety City, a safety education program designed to teach pre-kindergartners the importance of safety in the home, school and on the street, is still taking applications for the 2018 program for this summer.

Those eligible to enroll should be registered to start kindergarten in the fall of 2018. It is not necessary to be a resident in the Wauseon School District.

Registration forms are available at the Wauseon Police Department, the Wauseon Public Library, or by calling 419-583-7362. The cost now is $25 and should be paid with the application by May 11. After May 11, the registration fee increases to $30.

Class sessions are June 4 through June 15 and June 18 through June 29. There is an option for a morning class which runs from 9:30-11:30 a.m., or an afternoon class which is from 1-3 p.m.

On the registration form, indicate your first, second, and third choice of classes as class size is limited. You will be contacted when your child is scheduled.

Safety City will be held at the Wauseon Primary School on Leggett Street. Along with the activities scheduled, the children receive a T-shirt and will meet several Safety Friends from the community.

For more information please contact Karen Vollmer at 419-583-7362.

Cost increases after Friday