Ride benefits veterans

More than 200 motorcycles and over 350 people took part in a Returning American Warriors event hosted by the Wauseon American Legion post and the newly formed Wauseon Legion Riders on Saturday. Returning American Warriors (RAW) is a nonprofit charitable committee whose sole purpose is the assistance of veterans in northwest Ohio. Saturday was a Blessing of the Bikes that included a ride to Hell, Mich. and back.

Photo courtesy Bill Pursel