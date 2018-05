Construction has started on a pair of road projects in Fulton County.

Through August, State Route 108 will be resurfaced between US 20A and US20 at an estimated cost of $1.8 million. Works began Monday, May 7.

Resurfacing of State Route 109 between from US 20 to the state line is estimated to cost $1.8 million. Work also began on May 7 with the project slated to last through August.

