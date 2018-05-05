‘Project Runway’ slated

The public is invited to attend the 5th Annual “Project Runway,” Monday, May 7, 7 p.m., in the multi-purpose room at Four County Career Center. The evening will feature unique hair designs and makeup artistry with matching outfits, all created by senior Cosmetology students and modeled by junior Cosmetology students. Over 30 designs will be displayed throughout the show. A magical runway for the models will be designed by the Floral Design and Interior Design students. The Visual Art & Design students will be taking professional photos of the models as part of the presentation, as well as action photos throughout the evening. Shown above are cosmetology students, from left, Tonya Paxton of Napoleon and Ashley Tingley of Montpelier. The evening is coordinated by Cosmetology instructors Kim Dunbar, Krista Whetro, and Jill Westhoven.

